The Bank Crisis & Economic Collapse
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 15 hours ago

A severe economic depression seems to be developing, as reflected in the recent failure of several significant banks. Other major banks are in similar trouble caused by falling bond values due to rising interest rates and exposure to derivative contracts of little value.

Financial experts anticipate a severe unavoidable financial collapse. Many companies are already projecting up to 50% layoffs this year. Quite a few businesses will close completely, especially those with failing earnings, dropping assets and high debt. 

