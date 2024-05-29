RT News May 29, 2024 6AM GMT

May 29, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com













As Ukrainian men are snatched off the streets for the frontline. The Russian president calls out Kiev’s strict mobilization law, saying its Western backers have a convenient scapegoat. Millions of South Africans go to the polls in the country’s general election, labeled as the most pivotal vote since the end of apartheid amid a tight battle between the ruling party and opposition. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupt all over the world as people take to the streets to show solidarity with Gaza amid Israel’s deadly operation in Rafah.