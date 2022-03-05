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Do you Speak the Truth or Parot Lies?
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20 views • March 05, 2022
False teachers lead people for the sake of wordly gain. flee from these people as fast as you can. Know and understand the teachings of Jesus. If people say things that don't line up with what HE taught, don't listen to them. Don't be fooled Christ's message is very plain, read it in the four gospels for yourself and do your best to obey Him and you won't go wrong!
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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