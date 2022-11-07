Here’s What Plastic Mulch Can Do for You

Can plastic be the solution!? 😱

In this video, Juan Carlos Diaz-Perez, a professor in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Georgia where he investigates plasticulture, talks about plastic mulch and how it contributes to agriculture.



Professor Juan Carlos explains that plastic mulch can help the gardening process MORE efficient. 👀



Plastic mulch can reduce the amount of water absorbed by plants and improve the quality of the soil to ensure maximum yield and quality of crops without soil erosion. 👏



