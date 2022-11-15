Can You Believe Big Breweries Have Shifted to This

If you frequent the alcohol aisle, you’ve likely noticed this!
👀
In this video, Professor John Sheppard from the Department of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences at NC State, reveals what big breweries have decided to do with their products. 👇
According to Professor John, big breweries have moved to producing lighter products which have LOWER alcohol content, in order to appeal to more customers. 🍻
Do you like what big breweries are doing? Type YES in the comments and NO if you don’t!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.