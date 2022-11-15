Can You Believe Big Breweries Have Shifted to This

If you frequent the alcohol aisle, you’ve likely noticed this! 👀

In this video, Professor John Sheppard from the Department of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences at NC State, reveals what big breweries have decided to do with their products. 👇



According to Professor John, big breweries have moved to producing lighter products which have LOWER alcohol content, in order to appeal to more customers. 🍻



Do you like what big breweries are doing? Type YES in the comments and NO if you don’t!