How do you convince someone to change their mind about abortion when they acknowledge that it is murder, but they’re still okay with it? The simple answer, “you don’t even try”. It is a waist of time and energy to engage in rational conversations with irrational brothers and sisters. They are lost and do not want to be found. Their unwillingness to recognize objective truth doesn’t make it any less true. Our mission is clear. The righteous must protect and preserve truth at all cost. There is nothing more important to the prosperity of the human race than this simple fact. If you are okay with murder then you’ve chosen to become an enemy of life itself. And if you are okay with murder, then you will inevitably evolve to a state where you will also justify rape, pedophilia, incest, stealing, torture, blackmail, slavery and all manner of sin. The slope isn’t even slippery, it’s a cliff. You either stand or fall. It’s black and white. There’s right and there’s wrong and only the rational can hold fast to this. The others need grey so they create it where it doesn’t belong and then proceed to force it down our throats horns and all. It is clear that there is only two sides and advocating for murder puts you on the wrong one.





