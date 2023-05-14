Create New Account
Proof the mNRA gene therapy is an ANTI-vaccine
Published 16 hours ago

Irrefutable proof using data from the "left" and the "right," showing the jab makes it MORE likely you will get COVID, will be hospitalized for it, and will die from it. And the chances of those effects increase with every jab.

It very effectively does the OPPOSITE of what it's supposed to do!

immunitydeathvaccinefraudbioweaponjabcovidhospitalization

