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Andrew Cuomo grants clemency to convicted murderer
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80 views • August 26, 2021
Just hours before leaving office, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to five men, including convicted cop killer David Gilbert. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has those details.
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