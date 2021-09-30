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Vaccine Mandates: What Are My Options? | Beyond the Cover
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310 views • September 30, 2021
No one should be forced to choose between his conscience or getting the jab. But if that happens, what are your options? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Gary Benoit asks attorney Robert Owens this question. Owens wrote the cover story “Vaccine Mandates: What Are My Options?” and two other related articles on the subject in the October 4, 2021 issue of The New American. Among other options, he discusses how to submit a religious exemption. Owens, who sent 20 years as a trial lawyer, is now a Regional Field Director for The John Birch Society and also does a video program for TNA called Constitution Corner.
To watch the full video, visit thenewamerican.com/video/beyond-the-cover/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To watch the full video, visit thenewamerican.com/video/beyond-the-cover/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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