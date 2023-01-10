2023.01.09 In the face of a power struggle within the CCP and the out-of-control grassroots uprisings, Xi has no answer but to resort to rounding up, ensnaring, brainwashing, and killing them. The police and the PLA have become Xi's Templar guards, which is already an open secret in China.

习面对中共的政治内斗，和底层百姓此起彼伏的反抗已经没招儿了，只会杀！抓！骗！洗脑！警察和军队已经成了习家警，习家军，这在国内已经是默认的。