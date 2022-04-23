© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Through The Fog Of War With Guest, SCOTT RITTER - Dr. Ron Paul, 042122
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • April 23, 2022
Thanks to Ron Paul Liberty Report on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/qRIWDqleKso
Former US Marine intelligence officer and former Chief UN Weapons Inspector for Iraq Scott Ritter joins today's program to discuss the Russia/Ukraine war and the massive US push to control and shape the narrative through mainstream and social media.
Come see Scott Ritter and other great speakers at the Ron Paul Institute's June 4th Houston conference! Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/3MpDKeK
https://youtu.be/qRIWDqleKso
Former US Marine intelligence officer and former Chief UN Weapons Inspector for Iraq Scott Ritter joins today's program to discuss the Russia/Ukraine war and the massive US push to control and shape the narrative through mainstream and social media.
Come see Scott Ritter and other great speakers at the Ron Paul Institute's June 4th Houston conference! Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/3MpDKeK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.