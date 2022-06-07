AA-141 David Laird talks 2nd Amendment, Uvalde shooting, and family

David Laird of Dynamic Combative Solutions joins us today to discuss the Uvalde shooting, school safety, and solutions. We will also delve into the attack on the 2nd Amendment and what the future holds for our GOD given right to keep and bear arms.





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