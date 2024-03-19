⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units and improved the situation along the front line.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, and one Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher.

▫️In Belgorod direction, Russian units continue to carry out measures to prevent sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from entering the border area.

As a result of air strikes and artillery fire against clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in border areas of Ukraine near Kozinka (Belgorod region), the enemy has lost up to 40 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, and defeated formations of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novomikhailovka, Razdolovka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Over 215 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles were neutralised.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, and one S-60 anti-aircraft artillery system were eliminated.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and improved the situation along the front line. Six counter-attacks of AFU 47th, 53rd, 59th mechanised brigades were repelled near Pervomayskoye, Tonenkoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, and one MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage and repelled two counter-attacks of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade's assault groups close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware clusters of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Rabotino and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.

Air defence systems shot down 143 AFU unmanned aerial vehicles and shot down 38 HIMARS, Olkha, Grad, and Vampire MLRS projectiles.

▫️In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 16,135 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 air defence missile systems, 15,534 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,244 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,456 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,933 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.