👍 Paws Report
Beautifulhorizons2
Solovino is out of food and treats for his homeless buddies he intends to visit this evening.


He is hoping to make many tails wag tonight and asks you to message him at 520-500-4506 if you can help with items needed for this evening.


Operation Justin Kase in Tri Cities succeeded as anticipated, with leads on the missing children, and now a ground Team that will be supported by businesses that we recruited.


We are back in Spokane and scheduled to set up some expansions for the WSCC this afternoon.


Thank you everyone for all you do to keep us moving. God is faithful, merciful, and His provisions will be plentiful.


Amen amen amen.

#VOPNews

#WFTFMinistry

homelesshomeless dogscare packageservice dogservice dogsfypgoodie bagssolovino the service dogstreet dogsi love dogsdoggy bags

