How the "Glyphosate Guy" Bio-Hacks & Sets-Up His Kitchen

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Video going over how I setup my kitchen so that it's biology, mitochondria, & circadian biology-supportive.
To be able to also bio-hack your kitchen by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
For the healthiest lighting options & to also learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
or
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @
any of
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
Learn about earthing at any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
3 Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra
303.915.7707
2. To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
at
TryHypo.com
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
3. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
Find Me on Instagram at
24:51End Screen