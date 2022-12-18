'The Only Jesus Show My Kids Will Actually Watch' Dallas Jenkins The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 168

Glenn Beck





Dec 17, 2022





Dallas Jenkins is changing the world by telling the greatest story of all time in a completely new way. “The Chosen” makes you feel like you’ve been dropped into the 1st century A.D. with all the social and political tension of Israel under Roman control, and it’s won over countless fans who never thought they’d be this excited to watch a “Jesus show.” And its unconventional style is paying off. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Dallas gives an insider’s look at “The Chosen” as season 3 begins, including the story of casting Jesus, the incredible experiences that he’s witnessed on-set, and the twists and turns he’s planning for future seasons (FOUR of them!) as he explores the humanity of often one-dimensional characters like Mary Magdalene, Nicodemus, and Judas Iscariot. He also shares what the show has taught him about his own relationship with Christ. Because as the son of "Left Behind" author Jerry B. Jenkins, he feels as though he’s been similarly chosen to spread the Gospel in a unique way.





SPONSORS:

Preborn is completely dependent on YOU, the pro-life community, as the company fights the giants. For just $28, you can rescue a baby’s life. Or, $140 sponsors five ultrasounds! And now, through a match, your gift is doubled. 100% of your donation will go toward saving babies. Our goal is to save 50,000 Blaze Babies. Will you join us? To donate, dial pound 250 and say the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/GLENN





Christmas is right around the corner, so give the best meal in America, support local S.S. farms, and head on over to https://GOODRANCHERS.COM/GLENN to get $35 off your essential gift with my code, “GLENN”





When you buy Grip6 Socks, you’re supporting the American ranchers who raise specialty-bred sheep that produce modern wool, you’re putting your trust and hard-earned money in a company that does it right, making American-made products with American labor. Go to https://grip6.com/BECK





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvwQe0Ke3XQ