False Prophets And Teachers Will Beg You For Money: They Cannot Live By Faith In Jesus

One of the first things you will see in the description boxes of false teachers will be how you can support their ministry. Or they will beg you and tell you how much you should give them. They will want you to feel obliged to pay for their service and if you don't they may even curse you. They cannot live by faith in Jesus. They want to have, and do more than God would have them. They have to beg you or put up their paypal for you to help to save their lives. They grieve the Spirit of God/Christ.





They will and are making merchandise of God's people and many be rich. The carnal minded and those with a form of godliness idolise the rich. It is God's job as Father to provide for the needs of his children as we do His work; he does not provide in the way the world or our carnal mind will appreciate which is why they beg and tell you how much they want. God's chosen cannot be bought. People have tried to buy what I share before. They were shown the exit.





THIS IS NOT THE SPIRIT OF CHRIST THAT LIVES IN HIS CHILDREN; people loves lies so their false teachers will make merchandise of them and tell them what they need to hear.

Things only get worse because miracles and wonders will be done by satan's ministers because he knows how to copy God and deceive if possible the very elect. It was the devil that put disease on Job and he could have killed him. His power can be manifested in his children, those who have sold their souls as false teachers to deceive many. They masquerade before the world. Jesus never tried to heal and make himself popular in doing so. He was made popular but the devil does not allow anyone who are true minsters to be popular for long; they will end up being hated by everyone and killed.

The devil pushes his false teachers to have the true people of God killed off. No one could be seen to support Elijah. They all wanted him dead. The devil hates truth which is why Jesus warned all nations and men will hate us. The majority have a form of godliness they are led by the devil to get rid of God's people.





Watch and pray; these be perilous times.