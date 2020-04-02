Citizen Reporters – By Dana Ashlie

It is imperative that everyone watch this video. The emperor has no clothes. Yes, the vast majority of the Earth’s population are behaving just as the "human resources" that we have been labeled now for over 25 years by the globalist overlords. Sucks, doesn’t it? Lumber, coal, petroleum, were resources, but not people when I grew up in the 50’s. Dana has done a great service here and all I did to her original video is balance the soundtrack. If being a man or woman and not a resource is important to you; if free will with responsibility is important to you; you need to see the arbitration order that exists, done on behalf of all Americans and in the process of settlement for due remedy and relief. I am a believer in Jesus and truth will set you free, reporter. “Hear ye, hear ye”, expose what the demonic overlords have planned. www.hudok.info