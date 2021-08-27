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▶️ HODL To Earn – Crypto Social Earnings Report #20 | EP#466
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30 views • August 27, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization, so here are the 14 platforms I used to earn $653.04 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in July and some insights on them.
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $30,544 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $30,544 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
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