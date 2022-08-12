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COREIGN - Lost Like Sheep, Album Scripture
lead guitar - Jimmy Youngman
Lyrics: https://coreign.ch/lyricsscripture.php#sl_LostLikeSheep
video production - Stephan Fässler, http://www.fotofaessler.ch
© 2021 COREIGN all rights reserved.
COREIGN is a Swiss Progressive Hard Rock Studio Band. http://www.coreign.ch