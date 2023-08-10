Business Podcasts | Why Every Business Fails Without Sales + How to Build the Ultimate Turn-Key Scalable Sales Super System
MOVE #1 - Write a proven call script
MOVE #2 - Install call recording for quality control & provide a manager to provide real time feedback
MOVE #3 - Install a call QUOTA
MOVE #4 - Track your numbers
MOVE #5 - Create pre-written text messages
MOVE #6 - Create pre-written email messages
MOVE #7 - You must conduct the group interview
MOVE #8 - Create a universal pricing list
MOVE #9 - Create a weekly training meeting
MOVE #10 - Must create a transparent commission structure for your team
Employee Theft: Are You Blind to It? - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/employee-theft-are-you-blind-to-it/
