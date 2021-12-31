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20 Reasons Against Newtonianism (Videobook)
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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136 views • December 31, 2021
In the interest of preserving for posterity the wealth of flat Earth knowledge and research done during the late 19th and early 20th century, I am continuing a series of audiobook and PDF downloads to make them more easily and widely available. Today's selection is Ebenezer Breach's 1898 booklet "20 Reasons Against Newtonianism." You can download the free PDF here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/k1ys7tib9rnzr08/20%20Reasons%20Against%20Newtonianism.pdf?dl=0

Listen/Read all the other Flat Earth Audiobooks/PDFs I have created here: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/audiobooks/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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