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20 Reasons Against Newtonianism (Videobook)
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136 views • December 31, 2021
In the interest of preserving for posterity the wealth of flat Earth knowledge and research done during the late 19th and early 20th century, I am continuing a series of audiobook and PDF downloads to make them more easily and widely available. Today's selection is Ebenezer Breach's 1898 booklet "20 Reasons Against Newtonianism." You can download the free PDF here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/k1ys7tib9rnzr08/20%20Reasons%20Against%20Newtonianism.pdf?dl=0
Listen/Read all the other Flat Earth Audiobooks/PDFs I have created here: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/audiobooks/
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Email: [email protected]
Listen/Read all the other Flat Earth Audiobooks/PDFs I have created here: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/audiobooks/
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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