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Digging The New Potato's ~ 8-30-21
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50 views • August 30, 2021
The beginning of the Potato harvest. Praise God from Whom All Blessing Flow !!
James 5:7 Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, The Husbandman Waiteth for the precious Fruit of The Earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.
John 3:21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, That They are Wrought in God.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
James 5:7 Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, The Husbandman Waiteth for the precious Fruit of The Earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.
John 3:21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, That They are Wrought in God.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
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