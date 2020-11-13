© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor to Newsmax TV: Voter Fraud Is Taking Place
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • November 13, 2020
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor to Newsmax TV: Voter Fraud Is Taking Place
“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”
“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.