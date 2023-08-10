Drink Along w #beerandgear 81: Estrella Jalisco Cervesa Dorada Mexican Lager 4.25/5*

* this one is from the queue , shot back in June. I have a few more waiting while I cutback carbs.This is a completely serviceable beer. She runs 4.5 for the ABV, maybe 10 for the IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye (lovibond) of 4.
Nice she is more earthy than grassy/floral and richer than the usual Mexican fare on the nose. The flavor is a bit richer than the usual south of the border suspects. I like it more than the usual XX or Tecate and world better than Corona/Pacifico. Right up there with Sol in my book.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
