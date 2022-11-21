Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FTX Scandal Could Bring Down Derivatives’ House of Cards
130 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 7 days ago |

The FTX scandal is a massive financial train wreck that will bring down many other companies that had nothing to do with Bankman-Fried's corruption. There will be numerous bankruptcies in the crypto industry, and the carnage has only started.

Rick will cover the rapid collapse of FTX, its impact on the economy, and how Terry Duffy, the CEO of CME Group, attempted to warn Congress of a biblical disaster that was going to unfold with FTX's Samuel Bankman-Fried.

Later in today's program, Rick will share a formula that has been around for thousands of years. It has withstood the test of time and will withstand this current economic downturn as long as you put it into practice.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/21/22


A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Keywords
corruptiontrunewsscandalbible lessonrick wilesformulasermon on the mounteconomic downturnftxbankman friedsbffinancial train wreckceo cmeterry duffybiblical disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket