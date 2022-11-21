FTX Scandal Could Bring Down Derivatives’ House of Cards

The FTX scandal is a massive financial train wreck that will bring down many other companies that had nothing to do with Bankman-Fried's corruption. There will be numerous bankruptcies in the crypto industry, and the carnage has only started.

Rick will cover the rapid collapse of FTX, its impact on the economy, and how Terry Duffy, the CEO of CME Group, attempted to warn Congress of a biblical disaster that was going to unfold with FTX's Samuel Bankman-Fried.

Later in today's program, Rick will share a formula that has been around for thousands of years. It has withstood the test of time and will withstand this current economic downturn as long as you put it into practice.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/21/22





