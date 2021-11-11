EXPOSED: Moderna's Patents Prove Their Transhumanism Plan with Biotech Karen Kingston

TRIPLE HELIX DNA!! This is something I know connected with the Mark of the Beast...There were videos saying the big shots "insert a third strand of DNA into the human DNA" thus rendering the inoculee unredeemable...~~~I use to think that Satan will seat himself in the Temple of Jerusalem, But still maybe so.Now I think because of DNA technology and our Body being called the Temple, I may have made an ungodly connection.I believe through crisper gene editing technology, nano technology, and biovirus engeneering, will all blend in to make it possible for Satan to seat himself in man.I wrote this last year responding to a a comment, here’s a short version about my comment to the Digital Angel chip.THE CHIP WILL NOT ONLY BE A TRACKING, BUY AND SELL DEVICE IT ALSOCONTAINS THE DNA OF SATAN.THE TRIPLE HELIX THE THIRD STRAND INSERTED INTO MANS DOUBLE HELIX DNA.THE MARK OF THE BEAST(THE TRIPLE HELIX).THROUGH DNA TECHNOLOGY RELEASED BY THE MARK WILL CAUSE YOU TO TRANSFORM INTO A NON HUMAN ENTITY.A THING UNRECOGNIZABLE BY GOD THAT HAS NO PLACE FOR HUMAN REPENTANCE.BUT GOD CARES NOTHING FOR YOUR HUMAN CORRUPTIBLE FLESH.YOUR SOUL, THROUGH THE SPIRIT IS THE ONLY WAY WE CAN WORSHIP GOD.AND ONLY AS A HUMAN BEING CAN WE POSSES OUR SOUL. WHEN THE MARK TURNS YOU,YOU ARE ETERNALLY DAMNED.THAT’S WHY WHEN GOD SAID NOAH WAS PERFECT IN HIS GENERATION,Genesis 6:9 KJV“These are the generations of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations,and Noah walked with God.”THE ROOT WORD OF GENERATION IS GENES, NOAH’S GENETIC MAKE UP WAS STILL HUMAN AND NOT CONTAMINATEDBY THE WORLD WHERE IN HIS TIME GENETIC ENGINEERING WAS TAKING PLACE.THE SO CALLED MYTHS OF THE NEPHILIM, TITANS, GIANTS, CHIMERAS, MINOTAUR, THE CENTAUR, PAN, MERMAIDS, Inhumanoids, Shapeshifters: Morphing Monsters, Changing Cryptids, Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Phantoms, Skinwalkers, FROM THE EGYPTIAN, PHOENICIAN, BABYLONIAN, EGYPTIAN, SUMERIAN, GRECIAN DEITIESetc,WERE ALL UNHOLY HORRORS CREATED BY THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE FALLEN ANGELS CORRUPTING MANKIND INTO THE GREAT FLOOD.Here’s the scripture about why I think Satan will seat himself in man.2Thessalonians Chpt 2 vs 4 KJV.4) Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.In the Old Testament the Temple was where the seat of God was.Only in the New Testament does God call the saved the Temple of God.1 Corinthians 3:16-23 King James Version (KJV)16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? 17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.Once the Holy Spirit dwells in you, you become a new creature.2 Corinthians 5:1717) “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”King James Version (KJV)New creature = New Creation.We are not Beasts, as the Anti Christ would want us to be.