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THE FOURTH-INDUSTRIAL AGE OF MASS MIND-CONTROL
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102 views • June 13, 2021
THE FOURTH-INDUSTRIAL AGE OF MASS MIND-CI have uploaded an introductory documentary on Cybernetics, which is required watching, to understand my next video regarding the control mechanism that will be generated via the injection of the magnetized nanoplatform within the "vaccinated's" body. This is taken from the WEF and notice this allusion to brain-computer interfacing and consumer EEG technology (electroencephalograms), which are designed to record brain patterns; inferring from what they are discussing here, it seems as though this will be done remotely. How will this be done, well my next video will cover this.
To get an introduction to Cybernetics, the one I was intending on you to watch, follow this link (it is required to understand this conspiracy, of which I will outline in my next video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nTBHs4cuyRNx/ONTROL
To get an introduction to Cybernetics, the one I was intending on you to watch, follow this link (it is required to understand this conspiracy, of which I will outline in my next video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nTBHs4cuyRNx/ONTROL
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