Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 17





▪️Ukrainian marine drones attacked the Crimean bridge connecting the peninsula with the mainland.





As a result of the terrorist attack, two spans of the automobile part of the bridge were damaged and two people were killed.





▪️Russia notified all parties of its withdrawal from the grain deal, which has not been in effect for a month.





The western part of the Black Sea was once again declared a territory dangerous for navigation.





▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, Russian forces attacked AFU positions northwest of Novovodyane.





During fierce fighting, two enemy strongholds on the opposite bank of the Zherebets' River were taken.





▪️To the north of Bakhmut, the battle at Berkhivs'ke Reservoir continues.





The AFU commanders are using the tactic of "meat assaults", trying to exploit their advantage in manpower.





▪️The situation remains difficult on the southern flank, where the AFU assault groups are again attacking the heights west of Klishchiivka.





Nevertheless, Russian forces are successfully holding their defenses at this sector of the front.





▪️The AFU have once again increased the intensity of artillery strikes on the frontline towns of the Donbass region.





Over the past three days, one person has been killed and at least ten wounded, including a child, as a result of shelling of the Donetsk agglomeration.





▪️As a result of fierce fighting, Russian forces retained control over Staromaiors'ke in the Vremivka sector.





The AFU armored group that tried to storm the settlement lost most of its equipment and retreated to the Makarivka area.