The Beatles - If I Fell

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"If I Fell" is a song by English rock band the Beatles which first appeared in 1964 on the album A Hard Day's Night in the United Kingdom and United States, and on the North American album Something New. It was written primarily by John Lennon. Lennon and McCartney shared a single microphone "for their Everly Brothers-like close harmonies"