BrightLearn - Vitamin D3 and Solar Power for Optimal Health by Marc Sorenson
35 views • 1 day ago

This explosive podcast episode, based on Marc Sorenson’s book "Vitamin D3 and Solar Power for Optimal Health," reveals how sunlight—far from being a carcinogenic threat—is a suppressed miracle medicine that modern industry has demonized to sell sunscreens and drugs, while vitamin D deficiency fuels epidemics of cancer, heart disease and chronic illness—exposing the profit-driven lies keeping us sick and indoors.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

