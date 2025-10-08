BrightLearn - Vitamin D3 and Solar Power for Optimal Health by Marc Sorenson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive podcast episode, based on Marc Sorenson’s book "Vitamin D3 and Solar Power for Optimal Health," reveals how sunlight—far from being a carcinogenic threat—is a suppressed miracle medicine that modern industry has demonized to sell sunscreens and drugs, while vitamin D deficiency fuels epidemics of cancer, heart disease and chronic illness—exposing the profit-driven lies keeping us sick and indoors.
