WAKE-UP NOW WE'RE ALL ZOMBIES TO THE GOVERNMENTS SYSTEM

Mag Bitter Truth. More "identify" crap. Lost in transition? Please spare me. He tells his wife "I am a girl" I bet this came as quite a surprise to his wife of over 20 years and THEIR 4 KIDS. She found her self in quite a pickle. Hey honey now you gotta be the husband! What sick twisted BS they put on the TV. People need to get their heads out of their TV and their rear ends and wake up to what that idiot box is for and what it is doing. If you have a TV cut the power cord off and give it, a hammer and a screwdriver to little Jimmy to learn how to work on electronics on.