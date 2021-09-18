Mossberg 940 Snow Goose Shotgun Cleaning & Maintenance SAFETY Tip

Upon taking this new Mossberg 940 Snow Goose shotgun out of the box I noticed a potential safety issue that could present itself if this shotgun is not assembled properly after cleaning and maintenance. In this video we will talk about the proper way to complete this task.#TacticalLeprechaun Approved GearAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.