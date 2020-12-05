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Peaceful Assembly at the OSHA Inspector's House!
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22 views • December 05, 2020
PEOPLE'S RIGHTS - Everyone wondering when
we were going to DO something....here we go!!!
Courthouse Club Fitness was fined $90K for the
owner exercising his RIGHTS and remaining open!
Sunday 11-29-2020 @ 1:00p
Peaceful Assembly at the OSHA Inspector's House!
520 S. 3rd St.
Silverton, OR 97381
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact to join the Grand Jury:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
we were going to DO something....here we go!!!
Courthouse Club Fitness was fined $90K for the
owner exercising his RIGHTS and remaining open!
Sunday 11-29-2020 @ 1:00p
Peaceful Assembly at the OSHA Inspector's House!
520 S. 3rd St.
Silverton, OR 97381
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact to join the Grand Jury:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
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