Dr. Rima Laibow - Global Vaxx Pass LAUNCH, Rockefeller's Exposed

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Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss how the globalists are moving forward at lightning speed to launch the global "health" pass, which will lock everyone into a permanent digital dictatorship powered by compliance with regular, ongoing injections. Dr. Rima also takes us through a deep dive into the Rockefeller family - the ones largely responsible for orchestrating the plan for human enslavement.

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