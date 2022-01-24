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THE DARPA PANDEMIC ASSASSINATION PROGRAM
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305 views • January 24, 2022
Listen to this evil bastard talk about what the government is doing to us. Psychological warfare. It is murder. It is genocide. If they cannot infect your body they want to infect your mind.
This is what they are doing right now with Covid Vaccines. SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS. A twisted and sick version. Source: Alien.Wars.
This is what they are doing right now with Covid Vaccines. SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS. A twisted and sick version. Source: Alien.Wars.
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