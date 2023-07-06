Rep. James Comer update on Biden Crime Family investigation

Rep. James Comer provides an update on his investigation. He says that they will be making an announcement next week about “more disturbing findings”.
He went on to say that they are entering the “deposition phase” and Devon Archer will be the first person that they depose 🍿
https://truthsocial.com/users/TheStormHasArrived17/statuses/110664497706212073
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.