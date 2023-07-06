Create New Account
Rep. James Comer update on Biden Crime Family investigation
Published Thursday

Rep. James Comer provides an update on his investigation. He says that they will be making an announcement next week about “more disturbing findings”.


He went on to say that they are entering the “deposition phase” and Devon Archer will be the first person that they depose 🍿


https://truthsocial.com/users/TheStormHasArrived17/statuses/110664497706212073

