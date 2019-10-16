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Trump's Zionist Ball & Chain, by Ryan Dawson
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160 views • October 16, 2019
AIPAC’s power comes not from Jews but from a small clique of criminal billionaires
They are nicknamed MEGA for the Mega Donors. I have exposed the methods of these criminals.
They have three pillars.
1 Banks/hedge funds
2 Real Estate
3 Media / films
And they use bribery and blackmail to advance in all three. The same gambit is used to gain political leverage through bribery, blackmail, and controlling the press. Once in power it's a game of ethnic nepotism. This film focuses on 2nd the Real Estate Syndicate
They are nicknamed MEGA for the Mega Donors. I have exposed the methods of these criminals.
They have three pillars.
1 Banks/hedge funds
2 Real Estate
3 Media / films
And they use bribery and blackmail to advance in all three. The same gambit is used to gain political leverage through bribery, blackmail, and controlling the press. Once in power it's a game of ethnic nepotism. This film focuses on 2nd the Real Estate Syndicate
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