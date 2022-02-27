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Still Don't Believe Nazis are in Ukraine?
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5040 views • February 27, 2022
Nazis are just cowards who bully the weak and murder women and children. If you still don't believe Putin has a good reason for the denazification of Ukraine, watch closely as you'll see true reporting at it's best on the ground in Ukraine from Graham Phillips.
Support his work, ask any questions, if you'd like details on how to support him, or be involved in his work, email [email protected]
"Ukraine: Nazism, denazification, banderovets, residential area artillery, and guns for everyone" https://youtu.be/FG1fuhKwXVA
Support his work, ask any questions, if you'd like details on how to support him, or be involved in his work, email [email protected]
"Ukraine: Nazism, denazification, banderovets, residential area artillery, and guns for everyone" https://youtu.be/FG1fuhKwXVA
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