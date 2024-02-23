Create New Account
407) Sabrina Wallace: Xenobots in your gut-brain axis (synthetic biology electroceuticals) will be (mis)used to kill you
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 18 hours ago

Credits to nonvaxer420 channel, Feb. 21, 2024.

Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange! https://rumble.com/v4ev69x-february-21-2024.html


Disease X will be the effects of xenobots. Emergent and Future Evolving Technologies.


(2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors: https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html


ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse: https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html


Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks


genetically engineeredkillxenobotssynthetic biologyelectroceuticalsmisusesabrina wallacewireless sensor networksgut-brain

