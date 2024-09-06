© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The International Jew - The World's Foremost Problem-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 6 2024
All this week, I’ve been watching in horror and disgust the rapidly rising level of antisemitism that is on display throughout the fake news outlets and on social media, and it’s made me angry. The streets of 21st century America have far too much in common with the streets of 1930’s Germany, and then as now, the harbinger of world war permeates the air. Henry Ford published a 4-volume book series called ‘The International Jew – The World’s Foremost Problem’, and it helped to created the Nazi concentration camps and continues to fuel hatred of the Jews to this day. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are looking at a very old and yet suddenly new problem of virulent antisemitism not only around the world, but here at home in America as well. Words like “Rothschild, Zionists and Christ-killers” are once again being whispered in the mouths of the very same people who claim to be Christian. The regathering of Israel in 1948 is no longer seen as a miracle of God, but the establishment of a homebase for the ‘international Jew’ who seeks to take over the world while drinking the blood of Christian babies. Henry Ford was one the most-influential people of the 20th century. He singlehandedly created the livable minimum wage, the 40-hour work week, weekends off, vacation time, and made it possible for the average American to afford to purchase an automobile. One man who reset American culture as we know it. Henry Ford is also the man who hated the Jews with demonic fervor, inspired Adolf Hitler to create the concentration camps in the Holocaust, and legitimized antisemitism to make it culturally acceptable. Today we show you the frightening turn against the Jews and Israel happening here in the closing hours of the Church Age.
