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"The First Vaccine They Made" - BE WARNED OF SIDE EFFECTS!!
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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1835 views • November 18, 2021
#Prophecy #LISTEN #Warning (Please like these videos for a wider reach.)

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Another strong warning about vaccines and their side effects. The Lord has spoken plainly many times- this is a depopulation agenda, cutting down populations. DO NOT BECOME A CASUALTY. Record deaths, loss of bodily function, early onset diseases are just a few repercussions of taking vaccines. Death rate will skew upward as culling breaks America down to a depopulated shell of her former self. It is wise to heed God's warnings; let no pride cost you your life. Please take this message seriously.

Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/12/portals-and-the-pfizer-vaccines-october-12-2021/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

SEE THE ENTIRE VACCINE PLAYLIST ON THIS CHANNEL.

VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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Keywords
vaccineschristjesusvaccineprophecywarningagendaend timesdepopulationlordcullinglistendeath rategene therapycovid-19dna vaccinesmrna vaccinesthe masters voicegenetic vaccinesrecord deathsearly onset disease
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