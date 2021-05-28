© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kemialliset aamujuoksut kello 4
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • May 28, 2021
Olipas nanopñly{ ilmassa. Ei ollu mun nuoruudessani.Kuivaa usvaa aamuisin - köh köh... Lapsuudessani ei ollut tällaista. Lääkemolekyylien jako suoritetaan joka aamuisin. Saat syöpälääkkeitä, solun eutanaasialääkkeitä ja radioaktiivista hiiltä koko rahan edestä.
Muista hengittää syvään!
Muista hengittää syvään!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.