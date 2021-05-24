Create Summer Watering Zones to Ward Off Pathogens in the Garden

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#garden #watering #permaculture
There are a couple permaculture principles I do like and this one is the concept of zones. I encourage gardeners to plant their summer curcurbits and nightshades away from their late spring crops since they both need a different amount of water! See video for details.
Happy Growing!
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