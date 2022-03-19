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Putin says the Pentagon was Creating Components for Biological Weapons on Russia’s border.
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91 views • March 19, 2022
“In Ukraine there was a network of dozens of laboratories led by and financially supported by the Pentagon. They were carrying out military biological programs experimenting with strains of Coronavirus, Anthrax, Cholera, African pig plague and other deadly lethal pathogens.”
https://rumble.com/vxr15r-putin-says-the-pentagon-was-creating-components-for-biological-weapons-on-r.html
https://rumble.com/vxr15r-putin-says-the-pentagon-was-creating-components-for-biological-weapons-on-r.html
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