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GRAPHENE OXIDE CONFIRMED IN NEW FLU VACCINES & HIGHLY TOXIC
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318 views • July 04, 2021
GRAPHENE OXIDE CONFIRMED IN NEW FLU VACCINES & HIGHLY TOXIC
https://patents.google.com/patent/DE10253433A1/en
https://www.graphene-info.com/graphene-oxide-gives-boost-new-intranasal-flu-vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27502632/
Graphene 666 the beast system
GRAPHENE OXIDE CONFIRMED IN NEW FLU VACCINES & HIGHLY TOXIC
Sub to my channel here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YiuZkKvsTVR8HRzsCY2DQ
Sub to my channel here - https://odysee.com/@RussBrown:f
https://patents.google.com/patent/DE10253433A1/en
https://www.graphene-info.com/graphene-oxide-gives-boost-new-intranasal-flu-vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27502632/
Graphene 666 the beast system
GRAPHENE OXIDE CONFIRMED IN NEW FLU VACCINES & HIGHLY TOXIC
Sub to my channel here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YiuZkKvsTVR8HRzsCY2DQ
Sub to my channel here - https://odysee.com/@RussBrown:f
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