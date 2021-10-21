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Israeli school blocking father from picking up daughter
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181 views • October 21, 2021
(Hebrew with no translation) School had unannounced visit from a doctor saying it was for a dental exam. Little girl asked to go to the bathroom and called her father. When he arrived the guard would not open the locked gate, and the school barred his entry. The girl ran out and climbed the fence, and got out!
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