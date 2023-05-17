Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael Yon: China is Sending High Level Operatives into U.S. For War
101 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

Please go to www.Mypillow.com and use the promo code WVW to save up to 66% off, and Mike Lindell will give a generous percentage back to WVW-TV to support our free broadcasts.

--------------------

Five Ways the Leftist Bearhug of Illegal Alien Superiority Is All About The Great Reset

The fundamental reason for this push is The Great Reset. It’s a necessary step to fulfill the globalist machination of one world government under the liberal world order. That’s not just fodder for conspiracy theorists. It’s demonstrable and only those who get their news from CNN or Fox have sufficient blinders in place to prevent them from seeing it.

https://americafirstreport.com/five-ways-the-leftist-bearhug-of-illegal-alien-superiority-is-all-about-the-great-reset/?utm_source=econ/







Keywords
red dawnbroken arrowmichael yonchina is sending high level operativesinto us for warcommunist chinese at boder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket