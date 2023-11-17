Quo Vadis





Nov 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 15, 2023





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for November 15:





Dear children, behold the opportune time for your return to the Lord. The day will come when many will regret the life lived without the Grace of God, but it will be too late. What ye have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





The Just Judge will give to each one according to their behaviour in this life.





Be just.





Love and defend the truth.





The darkness of false doctrines will spread in the House of God and only those who are faithful to the lessons of the past will not be deceived.





Courage!





Those who spread darkness will reap darkness.





Those who spread the Light of the Lord will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Ye will still see great confusions everywhere. Many fervent in the faith will retreat out of fear. Be of the Lord.





Remain ye faithful to the Gospel of My Jesus and to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on June 25th, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, turn to the One who is your Sole and True Savior.





Do not allow the things of the world to take you away from my Son Jesus.





The Just Judge will give each person their reward according to their actions during their life.





Be righteous. It is in this life, and not another, that you must testify to your faith.





Free yourselves from all evil, and serve the Lord with joy.





You are heading for a future of great discord in the House of God.





Remain with the truth.





In God there is no half-truth.





Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Dedicate a part of your time to listening to the Word of God and you will be rich in faith.





Do not be discouraged.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience defeat.





Go forth on the path that I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrcjlXK95KI

===============================