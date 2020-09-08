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The Fall of the Cabal (Full Feature 10 Part Documentary)
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479313 views • September 08, 2020
In mid-February, a truth-teller named Janet Ossebaard from the Netherlands posted a carefully constructed and painstakingly created docuseries titled, “Fall of the Cabal.” As one might imagine, it goes into detail regarding real events and provides clear examples with a very compassionate purpose of exposing some of the horrific crimes of the cabal.
Ossebaard explains that her purpose is to wake up people, not traumatize them. In this area of information, this is not an easy task to do, but the documentarian uses examples and poses questions that should become rhetorical to the viewer.
Fall of the Cabal speaks about false-flags with an objective perspective of time and alternative revelations, goes into human trafficking, pedophilia, media manipulation, ritual sacrifices, and finishes by offering a positive perspective of what’s being done as many awakened would attest to. One of the most under circulated events she shows in the series is the footage of a naked child who fashioned an escape rope to attempt an escape from a second story Windsor palace window. The child heartbreakingly doesn’t make the escape and is shown falling. Her effort contains thousands of hours of research and Ossebaard herself asks that annons do their own research and double-check everything she presents. As those who follow Prepare for Change know, the whole presentation aligns with the years of information this site has presented.
Please take the time – about three hours total – to view this important series and consider sharing with your loved ones.
Also, please visit Ossebaard’s website and YouTube channel. Consider supporting her work as she put over two years of effort into this piece while not working. Find her PayPal donation here: Janet Ossebaard PayPal
General Overview
This is the BEST red pill documentary expose̒ of the ugly truths about our world and the people who run it that’s been shared in a while. The narrator includes a lot of information in ten relatively short episodes and offers insight into the QAnon movement. Mind-blowing information for the uninitiated and some surprises even for those familiar with the topic
Part 1: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM
Part 2: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE 13:08
Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION 28:07
Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE 44:28
Part 5: CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA (BANNED from YouTube) 1:00:43
Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION 1:20:14
Part 7: WITCHES & WARLOCKS 1:37:10
Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS 2:00:50
Part 9: THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD 2:19:52
Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING 2:39:33
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com
Ossebaard explains that her purpose is to wake up people, not traumatize them. In this area of information, this is not an easy task to do, but the documentarian uses examples and poses questions that should become rhetorical to the viewer.
Fall of the Cabal speaks about false-flags with an objective perspective of time and alternative revelations, goes into human trafficking, pedophilia, media manipulation, ritual sacrifices, and finishes by offering a positive perspective of what’s being done as many awakened would attest to. One of the most under circulated events she shows in the series is the footage of a naked child who fashioned an escape rope to attempt an escape from a second story Windsor palace window. The child heartbreakingly doesn’t make the escape and is shown falling. Her effort contains thousands of hours of research and Ossebaard herself asks that annons do their own research and double-check everything she presents. As those who follow Prepare for Change know, the whole presentation aligns with the years of information this site has presented.
Please take the time – about three hours total – to view this important series and consider sharing with your loved ones.
Also, please visit Ossebaard’s website and YouTube channel. Consider supporting her work as she put over two years of effort into this piece while not working. Find her PayPal donation here: Janet Ossebaard PayPal
General Overview
This is the BEST red pill documentary expose̒ of the ugly truths about our world and the people who run it that’s been shared in a while. The narrator includes a lot of information in ten relatively short episodes and offers insight into the QAnon movement. Mind-blowing information for the uninitiated and some surprises even for those familiar with the topic
Part 1: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM
Part 2: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE 13:08
Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION 28:07
Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE 44:28
Part 5: CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA (BANNED from YouTube) 1:00:43
Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION 1:20:14
Part 7: WITCHES & WARLOCKS 1:37:10
Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS 2:00:50
Part 9: THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD 2:19:52
Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING 2:39:33
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com
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